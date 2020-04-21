County Clerk/Election Commissioner Becky Rossell needs to find more poll workers for both North Platte and rural communities.
Rossell gave an update for the May 12 election to the Lincoln County commissioners on Monday morning.
She said she will be combining precincts 1 through 12 into one polling location at the D&N Event Center, for which the board approved a contract Monday. Precincts 13, 15, 16 and Hall will be combined into one polling location at the Berean Church, 202 W. Eighth St.
“Each precinct will have its own election board,” Rossell said. “This will allow me to manage poll workers more efficiently if there are vacancies on Election Day.”
She said she has been unable to find volunteers to work the polling places in Wallace and Sutherland.
“If you don’t find volunteers there, would you bring them into the D&N?” Chairman Bill Henry said.
Rossell said she “would prefer not to do that.”
The clerk’s office has processed 7,745 early voting applications, and ballots have been mailed to voters.
“We have had 2,794 ballots come back into our office,” Rossell said.
Rossell said she has not received paperwork from four of the regular polling locations in rural precincts.
“For the city precincts, I still need 10 to 15 additional poll workers,” Rossell said. “I am anticipating there will be other vacancies for various reasons up to and including election day.”
Region 51 Emergency Management Director Brandon Myers gave his weekly report concerning the COVID-19 situation within his area of responsibility.
“In Lincoln County as of 8 a.m. Monday morning, there were 18 positive tests and one death,” Myers said. “Of those 18, 14 are back to healthy.”
Myers said there is discussion about bringing back the Nebraska National Guard to North Platte to conduct more COVID-19 tests.
“The majority of their testing is back, and all received were negative,” Myers said.
The COVID-19 partners are reaching out to area businesses for information.
“Businesses have been asked to respond to a Business Response Survey to share what is happening to them with the COVID-19 pandemic,” Myers said. The link to the survey is bit.ly/NE-Biz-Survey-2020.
“We are working with the Health Department and other agencies with pop-up issues, such as housing transients who are showing symptoms or have been tested,” Myers said. “Another meeting is scheduled Tuesday afternoon to discuss this further.”
Myers said another issue being worked on regards facilities that are unable to quarantine individuals for 14 days.
He also addressed the Carol Lane fire that burned 2,100 acres on Saturday.
“There were no structures involved,” Myers said. “There were three airplanes, one each from Broken Bow, Cozad and Wallace.
Lincoln County road graders were used in fields to help with fire breaks, Myers said.
“The American Red Cross provided water and snacks,” Myers said. “The Salvation Army provided more drinks and food for firefighters.”
The commissioners authorized Henry to sign a contract with TC Engineering for services concerning 2020 Department of Roads overlay projects.
“This seems like an unnecessary expense,” Commissioner Jerry Woodruff said.
Henry responded, “It is, but it’s the law.”
The board also authorized Henry to sign a contract with Paulsen Inc. for the 2020 overlay projects.
In other action, the board:
» Approved the appointment of Sarah Lungrin to the HIPAA Steering Committee.
» Authorized Henry to sign a right-of-way permit submitted by Hershey Telephone.
» Approved the application by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office for a $15,680 overtime grant from the Nebraska Office of Highway Safety for its Click It or Ticket mobilization May 18-31.
