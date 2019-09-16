The Lincoln County Agricultural Society board of directors passed the 2019-20 budget unanimously on Monday at its regular meeting.
The budget was approved at $10,948,479.17 for all funds, which is 4.2 percent under the 2018-19 total. The property tax request was approved at $347,067.38, which is up 4 percent for a tax rate of just under 0.7 cents per $100 of taxable value. Last year’s tax rate was 0.67 cents per $100 last year.
Accountant Melissa Kramer explained the budget to a crowd of nearly 100 folks who attended the meeting. She said there is no tax request to cover the $10 million building fund budgeted at this point because the project is a work in progress and has not yet been proposed.
That $10 million item for capital improvements is part of an ongoing plan to build a new building at the Lincoln County Fairgrounds. The building committee has finished putting together a business plan with the help of Mid-Plains Community College. Committee Chair Lisa Citta said after the meeting she hopes the process will move quickly and the committee is planning to bring a proposal to the board at its November meeting.
No one from the public spoke during the hearing portion of the meeting before the board approved the budget.
The Society also held elections to fill five positions on the 15-member board. Seven people were nominated and the five who were elected are: Tyler Christensen, Kristi Chessmore, Booker Boyer, Terry Fletcher and Amanda Carr. Carr and Boyer were re-elected, while Christensen, Chessmore and Fletcher were elected for the first time. Each will serve a three-year term.
Current board members are Garret Koester, Mindy Ebmeir, Marlene Sheets, Lisa Citta, Kimberly Cooley, Tina Harvey, Erica Harder, James Vanarsdell, Troy Douglas and John McCreedy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.