A relatively light agenda awaits Lincoln County commissioners when they meet at 9 a.m. Monday in the commissioners’ room at the North Platte courthouse, 301 N. Jeffers St.

County Board members will consider a settlement of guardian ad litem fees owed to the county and take up a “memorandum of understanding” and a Victims of Crime Act “special conditions” contract for the county’s Victim Witness Unit.

Commissioners also will set a date to receive bids for motor grader blades and take up an “audit engagement letter” with the Nebraska Auditor of Public Accounts for the fiscal year that ended June 30.

A quarterly inspection tour of the Lincoln County Detention Center will follow completion of the regular County Board agenda.

