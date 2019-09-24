The Lincoln County Commissioners will open motor grader bids starting at 10:15 a.m. Oct. 14, and make a decision to select one of the bids at that time.
The board approved entering into a settlement with Tia Chantel, aka Tia Chantel Britten, regarding guardian and ad litem fees owed to the county.
A specially designated liquor license application was approved for an event by Unreel Events LLC for a Country Music Festival at Lincoln County Ag Activities Center on Oct. 18-19.
A memo of understanding regarding the use of GrantVantage Grant Management System for the Victim Witness Unit and a Victims of Crime Act special conditions contract for the unit were both tabled for next week’s meeting.
