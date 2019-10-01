Plans to seek federal help to upgrade the aged “highline” railroad from Sterling, Colorado, to Wallace won Lincoln County commissioners’ blessing Monday.
The County Board agreed to write a letter of support for the $16 million project, which would replace 112 miles of rails that slowly haul agricultural products on the western half of the Nebraska, Kansas & Colorado Railway.
The single-track line has so degraded that trains hauling grain, fertilizer and ethanol can’t run faster than 10 mph, said CJ Poltack, executive director of the Ogallala-based West Central Nebraska Development District.
“It’s (aimed at) helping our products in southwest Nebraska very much, but it’d help products in eastern Colorado as well,” said Poltack, whose agency will apply for federal aid for the project for the fourth time.
The rail improvements also would include repairs on the Nebraska Public Power District’s Gerald Gentleman Station supply line between NKCR at Wallace and the Union Pacific Railroad branch line at Sarben.
It wouldn’t include the rest of the onetime Chicago, Burlington & Quincy line, which runs east through Dickens, Wellfleet, Maywood and Curtis to Holdrege.
Track to be upgraded by
OmniTrax of Denver, the owners of NKCR, would run west through Elsie, Madrid, Grant, Venango and Holyoke, Colorado. The line connects to the modern Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad at Sterling and Holdrege.
OmniTrax and NPPD would supply whatever matching contributions federal railroad officials might require, Poltack told County Board members.
Commissioner Bill Henry, whose district includes Wallace, passed along that village’s request that NKCR crossing improvements there be part of the project.
Only one of Wallace’s three crossings can be used by Wallace school buses, and that one’s also rough, Henry said. Requests for help to smooth it out “have fallen on deaf ears for 15 years,” he said.
Federal rail officials have said they’re willing to consider improving Wallace crossings, said Poltack, whose 18-county Nebraska agency is applying for federal aid on behalf of both southwest Nebraska and northeast Colorado.
U.S. Sen. Deb Fischer, R-Neb., and state Sens. Mike Groene of North Platte and Dan Hughes of Venango are among regional leaders endorsing the upgrade, she said.
In other business, commissioners:
» Renewed interlocal agreements with the city of North Platte for dispatching, computer network and emergency management services.
» Set Oct. 21 as the date to receive bids for a new service truck for the county roads department.
» Approved two documents submitted by the county’s Victim Witness Unit, which works with victims of crimes prosecuted in Lincoln County’s courts.
Commissioners endorsed a “special conditions contract” for federal aid under the Victims of Crime Act, as well as a “memo of understanding” on the unit’s use of the GrantVantage Grant Management System.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.