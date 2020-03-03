Lincoln County commissioners Monday accepted two informal bids to install fencing along a new 1-mile-long segment of West South River Road that will replace a section flooded in 2015.
The county roads department will recommend either Stewart Construction & Fencing or Mill Iron Works LLC after its leaders can tabulate the bids.
Grand totals for each were unclear from the two firms’ bid letters, making it necessary to take more time, commissioners said.
In other business, the County Board:
» Granted a special designated liquor license to Big Red Liquor for a March 15 cornhole tournament at the Lincoln County Fairgrounds beef barn. The event will raise funds for North Platte Area Habitat for Humanity.
» Held an executive session to discuss deployment of security personnel in the courthouse and potential litigation against the county.
