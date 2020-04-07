The Lincoln County Commissioners accepted the bid from Paulsen Inc. for 2020 overlay projects.
Of the two bids, Paulsen’s came in at $1,456,770 with a cost of $69.37 per ton of asphalt, making it the lowest total bid.
“We’ve never seen oil prices this low,” said board member Joe Hewgley about the price of asphalt.
Western Engineering was the other bid at $91.50 per ton of asphalt and a total bid of $1,921,500.
In addition, Region 51 Emergency Management Director Brandon Myers gave the board an update on COVID-19.
“President Trump signed a Nebraska disaster declaration,” Myers said. “Over 30 states have a major disaster declaration and that number is expected to rise.”
Myers said all counties in Nebraska are under directed health measures issued by Gov. Pete Ricketts.
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention “have requested persons leaving their homes to wear a mask in public,” Myers said. “This is not mandatory at this time.”
As of Monday, Nebraska had 412 cases that tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, and eight deaths in the state.
In Lincoln County, there are 16 positive cases and one death recorded.
“If we go to a stay at home order, essential companies listed by CISA (Certified Information Systems Auditor) will need to draft a letter for their employees to carry with them,” Myers said. “Local jurisdictions will have some latitude in deciding what is an essential business, as per CISA guidelines.”
Myers said CISA is working on self-quarantine guidelines and isolation measures/resources to support first responders.
» The commissioners heard from Carla O’Dell, county highway superintendent, on options for Cattle Growers Road repairs, which is about 20 miles north of North Platte off Highway 83.
O’Dell said there were basically four options for repairing the road: granite and granite cap; millings and granite cap; millings and gravel cap; and millings and 6-inch asphalt overlay.
Commissioner Kent Weems thought the county should look at the best value and not necessarily just a bargain price.
“I don’t want to cut corners on this,” Weems said.
O’Dell said she “totally” agreed with Weems on his statement.
“A number of us on the board individually have worked on this,” Weems said. “All of us have asked a lot of questions of Carla and (tried to come up) with the best approach.”
Dan Albrecht of Albrecht Sand and Gravel was asked to share his opinion on what would work the best for the county on this road.
He explained the benefits and drawbacks of each option and the commissioners then asked him to research their request for more information on additional cost for more granite to make it a 4-inch cap and the cost to take the materials to the county stockpile on the Garfield table.
Albrecht said he would make contact with the suppliers and get an answer back to the commissioners.
» The commissioners appointed Anthony R. Johnson of Sutherland to finish out the term vacated by Darold Miller due to illness. Johnson’s term will end January 2023.
» The board adopted a resolution authorizing Chairman Bill Henry to sign a contract with the State of Nebraska Department of Roads for the O’Fallon Bridge project.
» The commissioners authorized Henry to sign a letter of engagement with the Nebraska Auditor of Public Accounts for auditing services.
