A lengthy discussion concerning a contract with Level LLC for 11,150 tons of crushed granite led to a short recess before the Lincoln County commissioners came to an agreement Monday.
Some confusion ensued when details of the contract were voiced concerning various insurance issues related to the delivery of the granite. During the bid process, the requirements of liability, workmen’s compensation and performance/payment bonds were not included in the bid submission page.
Deputy County Attorney Joe Wright said he had added those aspects to the contract subject to the commissioners’ approval.
Commissioner Kent Weems asked if the additions were going to cost anybody money, and it was determined that if those requirements were included, there would be a cost.
“It’s up to you what you want to do (with the performance bond),” Wright said, “but it was not in the proposal.”
Commissioner Joe Hewgley said if the board wants a performance bond, the county can pay for it.
“Adding a performance bond would add 3% to the contract,” said Dan Albrecht of Level LLC. Albrecht was then asked to contact his insurance company about the cost. When he returned, the commissioners voted to add liability, workmen’s compensation and performance/payment bonds to the contract.
The commissioners voted to reimburse Level LLC for the costs, which amounted to $250 for workmen’s comp, $1,500 for additional liability and $10,536.75 for the performance/payment bond for a total of $12,286.75.
In other action, the commissioners:
» Approved entering into an agreement with the USDA Wildlife Services from July 1 to June 30, 2021.
» Established a petty cash fund of $50 for the Lincoln County clerk.
» Established a $200 petty cash fund for the Lincoln County clerk of the District Court.
» Authorized Chairman Bill Henry to sign a COVID-19 change for the Lincoln County Section 125 Cafeteria Plan.
» Authorized Henry to sign a right-of-way application submitted by Consolidated Companies, Inc.
» Approved entering the county into an addendum to local political subdivision acquisition contract with Char-Long-Mar, Limited Partnership, regarding the South River Road reconstruction project.
» Authorized Henry to sign a right-of-way application submitted by McCook Public Power District.
» Forwarded the tort claim submitted by Tony Ostrander to the county’s insurance.
