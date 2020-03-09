The Lincoln County commissioners approved the one-year and six-year road plans Monday after a public hearing.
The plans are presented annually. Highway Superintendent Carla O’Dell gave the particulars of the projects listed on both plans.
Several residents of the county spoke, including Mike Cook of North Platte, who urged moving the Eugene Avenue overlay from the six-year to the one-year plan as soon as possible.
“The Highway 83 and Eugene Avenue intersection with its major businesses is having a dramatic impact on Eugene Avenue,” Cook said. “The roadway is not wide enough for the width of two large vehicles passing on the road, and as such, when they meet, they must leave the paved surface and crush the pavement edge.”
Commissioner Kent Weems asked during the board’s discussion whether something could be done to restrict the traffic on Eugene, such as placing weight restrictions on the road. O’Dell said that was possible.
“Mr. Cook, his thoughts are right on,” O’Dell said. “It is a narrow road, it is breaking up. I agree with Mr. Cook that the road needs to be widened if we’re going to use it for truck traffic.”
She said Walker Road was meant to carry the large truck traffic.
“I think we could put the weight restrictions on it,” O’Dell said. “That would slow a lot of that truck traffic down, but I don’t know if it would stop it completely.”
Weems said it would “if we would enforce it for about a month.”
O’Dell described the projects on the one-year plan and their priority for 2020. First up is the Brady-Moorefield Road project, which consists of a 2-inch overlay of approximately 3.95 miles from the intersection of Banner Road west and south to Bayview, which O’Dell said is the last entrance into Jeffrey Lake.
No. 2 priority is the Sutherland North River Bridge, which is to be replaced with a new concrete structure over the North Platte River. Bill Henry asked O’Dell to bring the board up to date on the project.
“As mentioned earlier, it is slated for construction in 2021,” O’Dell said. “We’re waiting on a hydrology report so they can present that to the Corps (Army Corps of Engineers).”
She said the proposed bridge is about 300 feet shorter than the existing bridge. “The reason being is that they now have flood control with the dam on (Lake) McConaughy, and they think they can control that water coming down the north river.”
The board received several comments of appreciation from Wallace area residents for the proposed one-year-plan projects on Morning View Road and Medicine Road.
The board also:
» Approved the value of $300 and sale at that price of a large conference table stored on the fourth floor of the courthouse.
» Accepted an informal bid of $10,625 from Walker Stewart Fencing for fencing on the South River Road reconstruction project. An additional cost of $1,800 was included for temporary fencing if needed, should the landowner move cattle to that location during construction.
» Accepted an informal bid from Mainelli Wagner and Associates for construction engineering work for the O’Fallon Transportation Innovation Act project. The bid was $8,800 with an additional $83 an hour if extra time is involved.
» Approved a special designated liquor permit for the Lincoln County Ag Society for a fundraiser April 4 at the fairgrounds.
» Accepted an agreement with Schemmer Associates Inc. for courthouse mechanical and geothermal analysis consulting services.
» Accepted a $1,551.14 payment to settle the matter of Bryce L. Franzen in regards to guardian ad litem fees due the county.
