As it has for the last few weeks, COVID-19 was at the forefront of discussions at the Lincoln County commissioners meeting on Monday morning.
Region 51 Emergency Management Director Brandon Myers gave an update via phone on the coronavirus situation in the area and West Central District Health Department Executive Director Shannon Vanderheiden spoke with the commissioners about local health department directed health regulations.
“Here in Lincoln County, we are sitting at five confirmed tests as of this weekend,” Myers said. “We’ve been working with all of our partners in Lincoln County including the health department, the hospital, clinics, school districts, villages and towns on what to do if we have a major outbreak in our area.”
He said his agency was also making sure there are the necessary supplies for the hospital and long-term care facilities.
“We need personal protective equipment for everybody (in those facilities),” Myers said. “Lincoln County is doing OK for now — we’ve received our share from the state.”
However, the need for personal protective equipment, Myers said, will be an ongoing situation.
“Our biggest problem is with our long-term care facilities,” Myers said. “They need cleaning equipment. We have put out requests throughout the state for cleaning supplies for long term care and hospitals.”
The problem, he said, is that every facility in the state is asking for the same thing.
“All we can do is get on the waiting list and see when we can get some supplies,” Myers said.
He said his agency is trying to make sure the proper and correct information is getting out to the public.
“So much information goes out and people think it’s a reliable source and believe it,” Myers said. “We watch for bad information as soon as it pops up and correct it.”
Chairman Bill Henry asked Myers what he needed from the county.
“Pretty much what you’ve been doing — supporting us,” Myers said. “Just being there when we need help or money to accomplish our goals.”
Myers said he has seen the trend of the state Health Department putting out regulations across the state.
“Our businesses started doing (those things) right away,” Myers said. “I’m pretty proud of our people and county.”
The commissioners also discussed the need for a resolution to enable the county to enact more stringent measures and actions in the case of an emergency such as the current COVID-19 pandemic.
Vanderheiden said the state has enacted such measures, but the local health district and county can make stronger recommendations than what the state requires depending on local needs and concerns.
Commissioner Kent Weems asked if the proposed resolution would mirror what other counties are doing.
“All the counties are the same,” Vanderheiden said.
Hewgley said in a phone interview that the language in the resolution was copied from other counties that have already enacted such measures.
County Attorney Rebecca Harling asked Vanderheiden if the resolution would go to all six counties in the WCDHD area and Vanderheiden answered in the affirmative.
“Are you having any problems with providers not reporting that they have a possible case or an actual case?” Harling said.
Vanderheiden said the WCDHD is trying to work through that issue.
“It’s very important, it is critical we get that information long before a test is done, long before someone is diagnosed, because we can’t mitigate the spread if we don’t have that information,” Vanderheiden said. “It’s critical that we know immediately.”
Harling said, “There are some criminal statutes out there we’re looking at for failure to report or to follow health department directive. There is a reporting statute — they do exist.”
The commissioners set a public hearing at 9:30 a.m. next Monday on the local health department directed health regulations. Logistics on how the public can comment will be worked out this week.
Commissioner Joe Hewgley suggested folks could comment using Zoom online. If people wanted to comment in person, a limit of 10 people in the commissioners room would still be enforced with those wanting to speak staged 6 feet apart in the hallway outside the room.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.