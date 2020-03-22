Lincoln County commissioners will hold their regular meeting Monday, though they’re strongly encouraging the public to join in by videoconference to help guard against spreading the COVID-19 virus.
Approval of design and development documents for remodeling and expanding the county jail tops the agenda for the meeting. It’s set as usual for 9 a.m. in the commissioners’ room in the North Platte courthouse, 301 N. Jeffers St.
Though the courthouse has been generally closed in light of the novel coronavirus, the County Board meeting will be open to those choosing to attend in person.
County residents may participate online by typing the following in their browser: unl.zoom.us/i/607398691. The meeting ID is 607 398 691.
Commissioners will review design and development documents for the $4 million jail project and decide whether to authorize Chairman Bill Henry to sign them.
In other business, the County Board will:
» Review engineering plans and specifications for upcoming paving and overlay projects in the county.
» Decide whether to approve Kevin Dancer’s application for approval of Maloney Highlands Administrative Subdivision at 3876 W. Highlands Drive.
» Consider approving a proposal by BTS Inc. to upgrade the county’s phone system.
» Consider authorizing Henry to sign right-of-way permits for Hershey Telephone Co. and Pearce Services/CenturyLink.
