Following a long discussion Tuesday about insurance and liability, the Lincoln County commissioners approved the construction documents for the Lincoln County Detention Center remodel and addition project.
The item was continued from last week to give time for county officials to peruse documents and make changes. Most of the changes were in the language regarding the insurance. One major change involved a stipulation for liquidated damages that Ryan Stearns of Joseph R. Hewgley and Associates said would have deterred construction companies from bidding on the project.
“I did reach out to our local contractors and three other big contractors in the eastern part of the state that do their work,” Stearns said. “None of them will bid this project with any kind of liquidated damages.”
The construction companies would have been charged for any days they might be late in completing the project as stated in the contract. In this case, the charges would have totaled around $30,000 for each month the project was late.
Because of the COVID-19 situation, Stearns said, construction companies are uncertain how the labor force will be affected going forward.
The commissioners decided to remove the liquidated damages from the construction documents so as not to delay moving to construction bids on the project.
The board received two bids for materials on the Cattle Growers Road project on Tuesday, one for crushed granite and the other for crushed limestone. The commissioners accepted the bid from Level LLC for $351.225 for 11.150 tons for the granite, which was the preference for the county.
Croel Inc. placed a bid of $418,125 for crushed limestone and no bid for granite.
The commissioners also:
» Approved a special designated liquor license submitted by Big Red Liquor for a bull riding event at the North Platte Livestock Auction on June 12 and June 13.
» Authorized Chairman Bill Henry to sign the administrative agreement conditional cash-out option for health insurance for 2020.
» Authorized Henry to sign a renewal of life and long term disability insurance with National Insurance from July 1, 2020, to July 1, 2023.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.