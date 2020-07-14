The Lincoln County Commissioners received three bids for the Lincoln County Jail project on Monday, but postponed a decision to allow time to evaluate them.
The commissioners said they were pleased that the bids came in as close as they did. Commissioner Joe Hewgley did not participate as a member of the board but in his capacity as a private businessman with his architecture firm.
The three base bids were from Paulsen’s Inc. of Cozad at $5.162 million; Brown Construction of Kearney at $5.057 million; and Sampson Construction of Kearney at $5.117 million.
“Depending on what the board would like to do with something as complex as this,” Hewgley said representing the architecture firm of Joe R. Hewgley and Associations, “perhaps it would behoove the board to take a week and maybe have board’s representative, Mr. Woodruff, the sheriff and the architect sit down and analyze this a little bit.”
The board agreed and will bring the item up at its next meeting, although architect Ryan Stearns said one of the items might take more than a week to research. Chairman Bill Henry suggested the discussion continue next week, but could be tabled again as needed.
“We don’t want to make a snap decision,” Henry said. “The bids are incredibly close and there is some studying to be done.”
Commissioner Kent Weems agreed the committee tasked with working through the details needed some time to evaluate the bids.
“As the architect’s representative said, these are incredibly tight bids,” Weems said. “That tells me (the construction companies) did their homework and it also tells me, hopefully, they were pretty diligent in costs of the project, so that’s pretty good.”
In other action, the board:
» Approved the lease of a skid steer from Nebraska Machinery Company for $5,800 for one year.
» Approved an application by Christopher and Ann Marie Blakely for Blakely Administrative subdivision located at 1393 E. Fairway Ave. for lot consolidation.
» Approved an application by Robert Long to vacate Haymaker Meadow first subdivision located on East Hall School Road.
» Postponed contract change order with Paulsen’s Inc. to increase number of miles of roads in Lincoln County with overlay.
