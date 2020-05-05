Region 51 Emergency Management Director Brandon Myers said Lincoln County had recorded 33 positive COVID-19 tests as of Sunday night and two confirmed deaths.
In his weekly report to the Lincoln County commissioners, Myers said that with more testing, the percentages of positive tests is going to rise, and the government is looking at specific areas very closely.
“The unique challenges of the meat processing facilities have been noticed,” Myers said. “NEMA is working with FEMA on emergency food services.”
He said the agencies are working on a contact with the Lincoln and Omaha food banks, which help the rest of the food pantries across the state.
“Livestock mortality and disposal is something the state has been monitoring,” Myers said. “There may need to be some depopulation of the herds, and the state is looking at things with the Department of Agriculture in an effort to not have to depopulate the herds.”
While acknowledging that Myers is not in charge of the pandemic response, Commissioner Kent Weems suggested it may be time to open up the state.
“There has to be some common sense, some common ground here,” Weems said during the meeting.
In an interview with the Telegraph after the meeting, Weems detailed his thoughts.
“Most of the people that are motivated to keep us at home are government people,” Weems said. “Their paycheck is guaranteed by the taxpayer that cannot make a living. Initially, the point was we’re going to block this so we do not overwhelm the health care, but now the narrative is, ‘oh we need to postpone some more, delay and extend.’”
Weems asked where the end might be.
“At some point, common sense needs to take over,” Weems said. “A restaurant, for example, let them open. They have to make a living. If you don’t feel comfortable, don’t go. That’s giving them a choice.”
Weems said there is not enough private sector influence in the situation.
“There’s too much government, but there’s no recourse on them,” Weems said. “There’s no accountability. How do we say they’re wrong?”
He said officials are right about the disease, but perhaps it’s time to look at it differently.
“If you go out, you have the risk of being exposed,” Weems said. “But getting on an airplane during normal times, you have the risk of getting exposed to the flu or a cold, and the percentages of mortality just doesn’t make sense that we’re going to destroy our economy over (COVID-19) because the whole thing is going to implode quickly.”
Weems said it’s right to be reasonable and take precautions.
“They never said we weren’t going to spread this, they just said let’s slow the spread,” Weems said. “Now they’re saying we’re going to stop indefinitely because this exists. It’s on the planet and it’s not going away.”
In other business, the commissioners discussed the bidding process for materials to complete the Cattle Growers Road Project. They gave Highway Superintendent Carla O’Dell direction concerning the purchase of granite.
She said she spoke with Croell Inc. in Wyoming about pricing.
“(The company) said that through the winter months would produce the better price for us, because of the trucking and stuff,” O’Dell said. “In the summer, everybody’s getting busy with road projects.”
O’Dell suggested the shipping and pricing could be split into two timelines for purchase and delivery of the granite. The commissioners agreed and asked O’Dell to include deadlines for shipping on Sept. 30 and Feb. 28 to see if the county could get a break on the pricing.
The bids for the materials are set to be opened at 10 a.m. May 26.
The commissioners also agreed to additional fencing for the South River Road reconstruction project. Attorney Brock Wurl and property manager Chase Dodson spoke with the board about the project.
“There’s a fence just to the north of the road on the west end of (the project) we’ve described it as ‘keep trespassers out’ sort of fence,” Wurl said.
He said it has been partially removed, and they would like to see something put up to keep folks out. After some discussion, the commissioners agreed to put a fence up along the north edge of the county’s right of way.
In other action, the board approved a special designated liquor license submitted by Big Red Liquor for a bull riding event May 22-23 at the North Platte Livestock Auction. The commissioners were clear the approval was only for the license, and whether or not the event could be staged with COVID-19 restrictions in place was not within their jurisdiction.
A second application from Big Red for a wedding reception that was postponed from May 30 to Sept. 20 was tabled. The commissioners said that date was too far away to approve a license at this time and suggested they reapply closer to the event.
The commissioners also:
» Approved the resignation of Deb McCarthy from the HIPAA Steering Committee.
» Authorized Chairman Bill Henry to sign rental agreements with the Wallace American Legion Hall for the 2020 primary and general elections.
