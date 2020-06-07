Monday’s regular Lincoln County commissioners’ meeting will return to normal conditions — meaning public access without remote or online assistance — following last Tuesday’s reopening of the North Platte courthouse to the public.
The meeting will begin at 9 a.m. in the commissioners’ room at the courthouse, 301 N. Jeffers St.
The County Board, which voted June 1 to end the 2½-month closure of the courthouse due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will discuss at 9:40 a.m. how and whether to apply for coronavirus-related federal funds available through the state.
Gov. Pete Ricketts has said local governments will share $100 million provided by Congress to recoup costs of COVID-19 protective equipment, employee overtime and sanitizing buildings.
To be eligible for those funds — part of a $1.25 billion pot the state received through the CARES Act — counties have to reopen their courthouses by Monday, the governor said.
In other business, commissioners will:
» Consider a special designated liquor permit for La Casa Del Rios LLC for a June 20 horse sale at the North Platte Stockyards.
» Decide whether to authorize Chairman Bill Henry to sign a renewed one-year joint fuel purchase agreement with the city of North Platte.
» Discuss and possibly take action regarding a scheduled June 12 bull riding event at North Platte Livestock Auction.
» Discuss and consider a tort claim filed against the county by Patrick Horton. The 10 a.m. item will be followed by an executive session regarding pending and imminent litigation.
