A tiny 0.8% boost in North Platte property owners’ combined property tax rate became official Monday as Lincoln County commissioners set final 2019 rates for the county’s local governments.
North Platte Public Schools once more will claim the majority of property tax dollars collected within the city, followed by the city of North Platte and the county.
Owners of residential and commercial properties inside city limits will be taxed at $2.07939 per $100 of taxable value, compared with $2.06347 per $100 last year.
Technical adjustments to property tax requests since the state’s Sept. 20 budget deadline were too slight to change the projected 2019 rates for the eight local governments serving North Platte.
The three North Platte homes tracked during The Telegraph’s “budget season” coverage all will receive identical 0.8% increases in their 2019 tax bills.
Taxable values remained unchanged this year for each of those three homes, located respectively on the north, west and southwest sides of town between the two Platte River branches.
Those three homes, however, will pay 0.1% less in net property taxes next year than they did in 2018 once discounts through the state’s Property Tax Credit program are applied.
North Platte Public Schools will receive 54.77% of total 2019 tax bills within the city, a figure that includes repayments on bonds for the 2003 high school building. Properties once part of the Lake Maloney School District also make bond repayments on that building.
City property owners will see 21.29% of their next tax bills used to support city government. That figure rises to nearly 25% when one includes the North Platte Airport Authority’s separate tax request.
Lincoln County government will use 14.75% of 2019 tax bills inside North Platte. The other four local governments combined account for less than 6%, led by the Mid-Plains Community College Area at 3.56%.
Property owners will receive their tax bills before year’s end. They may pay the first half by May 1, 2020, and the second half by Sept. 1, 2020, without their becoming delinquent.
