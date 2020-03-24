The Lincoln County commissioners followed the oft-stated COVID-19 guidelines and limited access to the commissioners room to 10 people for its meeting Monday.
The process for entering the courthouse was monitored by the security measures already in place, but expanded to keep doors locked. Entrance was approved only for those who had specific, verified business inside the building.
The commissioners’ meeting was broadcast via Zoom and, despite some complications, the system worked for the most part.
The board approved the design and development documents for the Lincoln County Detention Center remodel/addition after discussion. The vote was 4-0 with Commissioner Joe Hewgley recusing himself due to involvement with the project through his architectural company.
Andy Pitts of TreanorHL Architects gave a presentation via telephone conference and visual aids on the commissioners room television monitors. He described the cells that have been agreed upon.
“Right now we are proceeding using steel cells that are prefabricated off site in a factory,” Pitts said. “They will show up on a truck and they will already have floors, walls, ceilings in place.”
Additionally, the cells will be pre-finished on the inside and furniture already installed.
“When they show up, they roll them in using basically a dolly, set them in place and then tack weld them to a plate that’s in the concrete,” Pitts said. “From there, it’s almost plug-and-play when you then hook up your plumbing and electrical to have them fully serviced.”
The schedule allows construction of the exterior of the building while the cells are begin fabricated off site.
“We can leave a small opening roughly about 10-by-10 feet within the exterior wall, so when those units show up, we can roll those units in,” Pitts said.
Lincoln County Sheriff Jerome Kramer asked about cell manufacturing costs.
“Is there any chance of these steel cells going up in price, and would there be some logic maybe to getting a contract signed with them and getting a price locked in?” Kramer said.
Pitts said the manufacturer puts the numbers together.
“They know the timeline associated with that,” Pitts said. “I will ask them if they feel like they’re going to see any price increase or if it would be best to go ahead and lock that in.”
The schedule is still on track to complete the construction documents in the next couple of months, Pitts said.
“So we can be out to bid around early summertime,” Pitts said. “That would allow you to have approval by midsummer and then this could begin construction by late summer.”
TreanorHL has had ongoing conversations with contractors, Pitts said, of where they feel the industry is heading.
“Right now, there’s pretty good confidence amongst contractors,” Pitts said. “Most of the projects we (currently) have are staying on track. They’re trying to continue to maintain operations as much as they can.”
Pitts said there is a sense there is going to be a real demand to get people back to work soon.
“We may hit a really good climate come summertime for a bidding environment,” Pitts said. “That’s what people are hoping for right now. I think the question really comes down to materials and whether we begin to see some sort of a supply issue.”
He said TreanorHL has been working with a cost estimator to put some costs together.
“Again, he’s a little skittish of where things are going,” Pitts said. “He had a pretty healthy contingency in his number, but it was pushing our construction costs up from where our original budget was, so we’re going to need to continue monitoring that to make sure we’re staying on track and that we don’t have any issues.”
Pitts said the estimates were about $4.8 million as opposed to the original $4.3 million.
“We’re over budget already here, is that what you’re saying,” Chairman Bill Henry said.
It will require ongoing monitoring to see how it progresses, Pitts said.
“He actually had a hard time getting a lot of people to look at it just because last week was pretty chaotic with people working from different environments,” Pitts said. “He put a lot of numbers together based upon historic numbers that he had. With that, he’s put a pretty good contingency on that.”
Pitts said TreanorHL has had recent projects that have come in under budget.
“So I don’t want to say we’re over just yet,” Pitts said. “But I think we’re going to have to continue to monitor that as we go forward.”
In other business, the commissioners:
» Approved an application by Kevin Dancer for the Maloney Highlands administrative subdivision at 3876 W. Highlands Drive.
» Approved review of engineering plans and specifications by TC Engineering for 2020 paving and overlay projects.
