The Lincoln County commissioners will discuss and consider approval of construction documents for the Lincoln County Detention Center remodel and addition project.
The item was continued from last week to give time for county to peruse documents and make changes.
The meeting will take place at 9 a.m. on Tuesday due to the Memorial Day holiday.
The commissioners will:
» Receive and consider bids for crushed granite and/or limestone for the Cattle Growers Road project.
» Discuss and consider special designated liquor license submitted by Big Red Liquor for a bull riding event at the North Platte Livestock Auction on June 12 and June 13.
» Go into closed session concerning strategy session regarding pending litigation and to protect attorney client privilege, which is necessary to protect the public interest.
» Authorize Chairman Bill Henry to sign the Administrative Agreement Conditional Cash Out option for health insurance for 2020.
» Authorize Henry to sign life and long term disability insurance renewal with National Insurance from 7-1-2020 to 7-1-2023.
The meeting will follow designated health measures and will be available via Zoom as well as phone audio.
To join the Zoom meeting, to zoom.us/j/2660722422
Meeting ID: 266 072 2422.
