Lincoln County commissioners Monday will consider whether to transfer $34,000 between funds in the county’s expiring 2019-20 budget.
The meeting begins at 9 a.m. in the commissioners’ room in the North Platte courthouse, 301 N. Jeffers St.
The County Board will discuss and vote on a pair of resolutions to cover potential shortfalls in two funds in the current budget. The county’s fiscal year ends Tuesday.
Both resolutions would move money from the county’s “miscellaneous general” budget, with one transferring $19,000 to the retirement budget and the other $15,000 to the federal payroll budget.
Though the county’s 2020-21 fiscal year will start Wednesday, Nebraska counties typically don’t adopt their new budgets until after final taxable values are certified in late August. Local government budgets must be adopted by Sept. 20.
In other business, commissioners will:
» Consider a “change order” involving fencing along the newly relocated stretch of West South River Road, along with the placement of wire for those fences.
» Vote on a series of documents related to the county’s 2020-21 grant for “community-based” juvenile services.
» Discuss subdivision road maintenance in Fairway Estates near Lake Maloney.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.