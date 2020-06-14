The Lincoln County commissioners will consider approving a contract with Level LLC for 11.150 tons of granite Monday. The commissioners accepted the bid of $351,225 at their regular meeting May 26.
The board will also:
» Consider an agreement with USDA Wildlife Services from July 1 to June 30, 2021.
» Consider a tort claim submitted by Tony Ostrander.
» Discuss the monthly billing process with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Nebraska.
» Consider establishing a petty cash fund of $50 for the Lincoln County clerk.
» Consider establishing a $200 petty cash fund for the Lincoln County clerk of District Court.
» Consider authorizing Chairman Bill Henry to sign the COVID-19 Change for the Lincoln County Section 125 Cafeteria Plan.
» Consider authorizing Henry to sign the right-of-way application submitted by Consolidated Companies, Inc.
» Consider entering the county into an addendum to a local political subdivision acquisition contract with CHAR-LONG-MAR, Limited Partnership, regarding the South River Road reconstruction project.
» Consider authorizing Henry to sign the right-of-way application submitted by McCook Public Power District.
The meeting begins at 9 a.m. Monday in the Commissioners Room at the Lincoln County Courthouse in North Platte.
