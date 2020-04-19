Lincoln County commissioners Monday will decide whether to use North Platte’s D&N Event Center as one of the city’s two live voting sites for the May 12 primary election.
A contract with the venue at 501 E. Walker Road will be among the early agenda items for the meeting. It starts at 9 a.m. in the commissioners’ room at the North Platte courthouse, 301 N. Jeffers St.
The County Board again will employ remote technology to maintain the limits of 10 people per room under the state’s “directed health measure” to limit spread of the COVID-19 virus.
The meeting will remain open to the public, but those wishing to speak to commissioners are strongly encouraged to instead take part online.
Visit zoom.us/j/487812444 to fully join the meeting or dial 346-248-7799 or 669-900-6833 to listen in only. The meeting ID is 487-812-444.
County Clerk Becky Rossell, the county’s election commissioner, said Friday the D&N Event Center would host primary voting for all of North Platte’s voting precincts south of the Union Pacific Railroad tracks.
Voters in all city precincts north of the U.P. tracks can cast live ballots at the Berean Church, 202 W. Eighth St.
The Hall precinct also will vote at the Berean Church, and other rural precincts’ voting sites may be moved into North Platte if there aren’t enough volunteers to work those sites due to coronavirus concerns, she said.
County voters have until May 1 to request ballots they can cast by mail, a step state officials are encouraging in light of the COVID-19 outbreak.
Rossell will update commissioners on primary election preparations at 10 a.m., half an hour after Region 51 Emergency Management Director Brandon Myers offers his weekly briefing on COVID-19 matters in the county.
In other business, commissioners will:
» Consider contracts to carry out the county’s 2020-21 paving program with Paulsen Inc. of Cozad for construction and TC Engineering Inc. of North Platte for professional services.
» Decide whether to authorize Chairman Bill Henry to sign a grant application to the Nebraska Office of Highway Safety on behalf of the County Sheriff’s Office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.