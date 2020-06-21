Discussion of the status of the soon-to-expire Lincoln County budget highlights Monday’s weekly county commissioners meeting.
It will begin at 9 a.m. in the commissioners room in the North Platte courthouse, 301 N. Jeffers St.
Accountant Susan Maline will update the County Board at 9:30 a.m. on income and spending figures for the 2019-20 fiscal year, which ends June 30.
Commissioners will “consider possible action if necessary” following Maline’s report, according to the County Board agenda.
The five-member board also will discuss whether to restore the courthouse’s retaining walls and consider an agreement with Marcia Trego for referee services when commissioners hear property valuation protests next month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.