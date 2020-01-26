At last Monday’s Lincoln County commissioners meeting, board member Kent Weems expressed concern about the evaluation process for all department heads. This Monday, the board will discuss developing a process for those evaluations.
The board will discuss a recommendation from the Lincoln County Planning Commission concerning a proposed amendment to Sections 8.07 and 8.08 of the county zoning regulations. Those sections deal with requirements for wind energy systems. Commissioners then will consider scheduling a public hearing on the proposed amendment.
The commissioners will also consider appointment of a county board representative for the Lincoln County Detention Center addition and remodel project. The board will then consider how updates and action items will be presented to the commissioners for the Detention Center project.
In other action, the board will:
» Discuss and consider a procedure to stake out the right-of-way line for the South River Road project.
» Receive an update from County Highway Superintendent Carla O’Dell on the West State Farm Hike and Bike Trail.
» Discuss and consider how to proceed on surplus property (four 1990s pickups and one 1966 CAT motor-grader with Roanoke mower) located at the Lincoln County Department of Roads.
» Receive the quarterly report from Brandon Myers, Region 51 Emergency Management director.
» Discuss and consider a memorandum of understanding for acting as fiscal agent for the Nebraska Hazardous Materials Governing Group.
» Discuss and consider purchase of a copier for the veterans service officer.
Monday’s meeting begins at 9 a.m. in the Commissioners Room at the Lincoln County Courthouse in North Platte.
