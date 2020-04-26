Lincoln County commissioners Monday will hold a public hearing on a Brady vineyard’s application for a farm winery liquor license.
The 9 a.m. meeting in the North Platte courthouse, 301 N. Jeffers St., will again be conducted with help from remote technology to comply with the state’s COVID-19 “directed health measure.”
Though the meeting will be open to the public, county officials are strongly encouraging residents who wish to participate to do so online.
Those wishing to speak remotely to commissioners may visit zoom.us/j/487812444. To listen in only, call 346-248-7799 or 669-900-6833. The meeting ID is 487-812-444.
The County Board will take testimony on Old Depot Vineyard & Winery LLC’s application for a Class Y farm winery liquor license. The Nebraska Liquor Control Commission will decide whether to grant it.
In other business, commissioners will:
» Hear updates on the COVID-19 situation in the county from Region 51 Emergency Management Director Brandon Myers and on preparations for the May 12 primary election from County Clerk Becky Rossell.
» Decide when to accept bids for supplies of granite or limestone for improving the surface of Cattle Growers Road.
» Hold a 10:30 a.m. executive session on “imminent litigation” against the county. No anticipated action following the closed session appears on the meeting agenda.
