The Lincoln County commissioners will hear an update on Monday from Region 51 Emergency Management and the West Central District Health Department on COVID-19.
Also on the agenda is discussion of options for Eugene Avenue truck traffic. During the presentation of the one- and six-year road plans last week, Mike Cook, a resident who lives on Eugene, once again brought up issues with the narrow roadway and the road damage caused by large trucks using the road to access Buffalo Road.
The board will consider authorizing the chairman to sign any necessary paperwork for the establishment of the Nebraska Federal Investment Trust account for the Lincoln County treasurer.
The commissioners will consider setting a date to accept bids for the Lincoln County Department of Roads 2020 overlay projects.
The meeting begins at 9 a.m. in the commissioners room at the Lincoln County Courthouse.
