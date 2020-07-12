The Lincoln County Commissioners will receive bids for the Lincoln County Jail renovation and addition project at Monday’s meeting.
The board will also consider accepting bid for the jail project.
» The board will discuss and consider a contract change order with Paulsen’s Inc. to increase the number of miles of roads in Lincoln County with overlay.
» The board will discuss and consider an application by Christopher and Ann Marie Blakely for Blakely Administrative Subdivision located at 1393 E. Fairway Ave. for lot consolidation.
» The board will discuss and consider an application by Robert Long to vacate Haymaker Meadow 1st Subdivision located on East Hall School Road in a TA-1 Transitional Agricultural District.
» The board will consider authorizing Chairman Bill Henry to sign a lease agreement with NMC for a skid steer for Lincoln County Department of Roads.
