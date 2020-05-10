A light Monday agenda for Lincoln County commissioners includes routine business and a COVID-19 update by Region 51 Emergency Management Director Brandon Myers.
The 9 a.m. meeting at the North Platte courthouse, 301 N. Jeffers St., will again be conducted with the aid of remote technology to limit the potential spread of the COVID-19 virus.
The meeting remains open to the public, but people with business before the County Board are strongly urged to speak with commissioners via Zoom link.
Those wishing to both view and take part in the meeting may visit zoom.us/j/487812444. Those wanting to listen in only may call 346-248-7799 or 669-900-6833. The meeting ID is 487-812-444.
