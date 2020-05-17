Lincoln County commissioners Monday will consider approving construction documents for the county jail expansion and take up an unrelated proposal to remodel the courthouse’s County Court space.
The 9 a.m. meeting in the commissioners’ room in the North Platte courthouse, 301 N. Jeffers St., will again use remote technology to stay within the 10-person limit on public gatherings under the state’s COVID-19 “directed health measure.”
Although the meeting will remain open to the public, county residents with County Board business are strongly encouraged to do so remotely.
Although the meeting will remain open to the public, county residents with County Board business are strongly encouraged to do so remotely.
After their 10:15 a.m. review and decision on construction documents for the $5.1 million jail project, commissioners will decide on a date to accept bids from would-be contractors.
The County Board approved the work in September, with design work and other preparation matters continuing through the fall and winter.
The 8,500-square-foot addition will also include minor remodeling to the existing Lincoln County Detention Center space, which opened in 2011.
Discussion of the need for redoing the second-floor County Court areas is scheduled for 10:45 a.m. The two current small courtrooms include two-way video links to the jail for conducting various criminal court proceedings.
In other business, commissioners will:
» Consider applying for two separate federal grants from funds provided in Congress’ recent COVID-19 relief bills.
The U.S. Department of Justice is overseeing one grant process, while the Nebraska Commission on Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice is administering the other from federal funds it received directly.
The North Platte City Council will consider its own grant requests to those same agencies Tuesday evening.
» Hear an update on local COVID-19 health matters at 9:30 a.m. by Shannon Vanderheiden, executive director of the West Central District Health Department.
» Decide on the County Board’s procedures for hearing 2020 property valuation protests later this summer.
» Consider an “administrative subdivision” request by Joseph Bourge for a property at the intersections of East and South Marker Roads southeast of Maxwell.
» Decide whether to buy a copier for the county roads department.
