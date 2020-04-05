The Lincoln County Commissioners will once again video stream their meeting via Zoom on Monday. Instructions and links are listed at the end of this story.
Region 51 Emergency Management Director Brandon Myers will update the board on COVID-19.
In other action, the commissioners will:
» Discuss and consider appointment to Noxious Weed Board to fill the unexpired term of Darold Miller.
» Discuss and consider adoption of resolution authorizing Chairman Bill Henry to sign a contract with the State of Nebraska Department of Roads for the O’Fallon Bridge project.
» Accept bids for Lincoln County Department of Roads 2020-21 overlay projects.
» Discuss and consider the options on Cattle Growers Road.
» Authorize Henry to sign a letter of engagement with the Nebraska Auditor of Public Accounts for auditing services.
To join Zoom Meeting, go to zoom.us/j/487812444 and enter meeting ID: 487 812 444
For one tap mobile:
» 1-346-248-7799, 487 812 444 US (Houston)
» 1-669-900-6833, 487 812 444 US (San Jose)
To dial by your location
» 1-346-248-7799 US (Houston)
» 1-669-900-6833 US (San Jose)
» 1-253-215-8782 US
» 1-301-715-8592 US
» 1-312-626-6799 US (Chicago)
» 1-929-205-6099 US (New York)
