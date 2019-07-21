The Lincoln County commissioners on Monday will consider affirming the appointment of Shelli Franzen to perform the duties of the Lincoln County treasurer.
In a marathon session last week, the commissioners reaffirmed the removal of Lincoln County Treasurer Lorie Koertner. Franzen will serve through January 2023 under the same 1879 state law invoked to dismiss Koertner.
The commissioners will discuss entering the county into an escrow agreement with Mid-Nebraska Community Foundation for foundation to contribute matching funds to the West State Farm connection trail project if the county is awarded and accepts a grant from the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission.
The board will discuss and consider entering the county into an agreement with Myers Construction for Phase IV of the Lake Maloney hiking and biking trail project.
At 1 p.m., the commissioners will meet for a work session at the Lincoln County Department of Roads (2010 Rodeo Road) to discuss road issues. Then they will make on-site visits to Johnson Road from Weaver Heights north to the end, Wagon Trail Road from South River for 1½ miles, Miller School Road and Whispering Hills Road. No action will be taken at this work session.
Monday’s meeting begins at 9 a.m. in the Commissioners Room at the Lincoln County Courthouse, 301 N. Jeffers St.