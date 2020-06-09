The Lincoln County commissioners meeting returned to normal Monday with some social distancing measures still in place.
The board reopened the courthouse Tuesday with guidelines and markings throughout the building in keeping with the state’s directed health measures. A light County Board agenda on Monday drew little attention from the public other than those directly involved with the agenda items.
The commissioners voted to apply for the Nebraska COVID-19 Local Government Response Assistance Program and asked Region 51 Emergency Management Director Brandon Myers to be the point man in applying for the available funds.
Myers said the details are still being worked out and the process will continue through the end of the year.
The board also:
» Approved a special designated liquor license for La Casa Del Rios for a horse sale June 20 at the North Platte Stockyards.
» Authorized Chairman Bill Henry to sign the interlocal agreement with the City of North Platte for fuel services from July 1, 2020, to June 30, 2021.
» Authorized Henry to sign the quarterly federal excise tax return for Patient Centered Outcome Research Institute fees of $406.70.
» Tabled a tort claim filed by Patrick Horton.
» Discussed a bull-riding event planned for June 12-13 at North Platte Livestock Auction. No action was required.
The board went into executive session concerning strategy regarding pending and imminent litigation. No action was taken afterward.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.