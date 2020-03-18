After lengthy discussion and feedback from elected county officials, the Lincoln County commissioners voted to close the courthouse and all county facilities to public access as of Wednesday afternoon.
The doors will remain locked and access to services will be limited. The various offices including the county clerk, assessor, county attorney and others will continue their work, but the public will need to conduct business via online services or email until further notice.
“The safety of our employees is our main concern,” said County Clerk Becky Rossell. “If the public needs to contact us, they can do so by phone and leave a message and we will assess those phone calls on a case-by-case basis.”
County Attorney Rebecca Harling said there are constitutional issues for those who are involved in the court system, but it was determined that the Sheriff’s Office knows who has to be in court and when.
“For us, we won’t do anything different,” said Sheriff Jerome Kramer. He and his staff will expand their duties to include escorting witnesses and others from the front door to the courtroom as necessary.
Clerk of the District Court Debra McCarthy said her office could work with the doors being locked, and the only problem might be for people seeking passports. However, she said she would work with the public as much as possible in resolving such issues.
All officials said they are accessible through the county website or by email.
Purchasing license plates, among other regular services, may be done online. The county website at co.lincoln.ne.us has links and email addresses for each department.
Rossell said the drop box in the parking lot at the Lincoln County Detention Center is another option for people who have business with any of the departments.
The commissioners will conduct business as usual Monday for their regular meeting, although alternative access is being explored to provide the public with its rights according to the Open Meetings Act. An announcement is forthcoming on how the public may listen in on the proceedings.
The commissioners’ agenda is released every Friday at co.lincoln.ne.us/meeting-agenda and will contain the necessary links and information.
The main courthouse phone number is 308-534-4350, and questions will be directed to the proper department.
