Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM CDT /9 AM MDT/ THURSDAY TO 7 AM CDT /6 AM MDT/ FRIDAY... * WHAT...MIXED PRECIPITATION EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 1 TO 3 INCHES AND ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF A LIGHT GLAZE. LOCALLY HEAVIER SNOW AMOUNTS POSSIBLE. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 50 MPH. POOR VISIBILITY IS EXPECTED DUE TO A COMBINATION OF SNOW AND BLOWING SNOW. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF CENTRAL, NORTH CENTRAL, SOUTHWEST AND WEST CENTRAL NEBRASKA. * WHEN...FROM 10 AM CDT /9 AM MDT/ THURSDAY TO 7 AM CDT /6 AM MDT/ FRIDAY. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. PATCHY BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE MORNING OR EVENING COMMUTE. GUSTY WINDS COULD BRING DOWN TREE BRANCHES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. CALL NEBRASKA 511 FOR THE LATEST ROAD INFORMATION. &&