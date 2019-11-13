Lincoln County Community Development Corp. celebrates the completion of more duplexes in its West 18th Street, Sheridan Avenue project

The latest structure aimed at addressing affordable housing for families in North Platte was unveiled Tuesday morning.
The Lincoln County Community Development Corp. held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for a duplex on the city’s north side.
The pair of two-bedroom units are each around 900 square feet and are the completion of an eventual half-dozen duplexes at the intersection of West 18th Street and North Sheridan Avenue.
The site was acquired after a house on the property was damaged by a fire and ultimately demolished in 2012.
“It takes a lot of planning (for the project),” said Derek Mitchell, the chair of the Lincoln County Community Development Corp. board. “The city has been very supportive of our organization and working on a planned unit development project like this. It’s great to go from what was a dilapidated home that was burnt down and to the investment that is here now.”
The new structures sit adjacent to the first two North Sheridan Estates duplexes, which were constructed in 2016. Those four units are occupied as are all but one in the new duplexes.
“We had people calling for probably the last few months wondering when these were going to be done,” said Carol Bodeen, the executive director for the development corporation.
Funding was awarded this year for two more duplexes that will be constructed just north of the recently completed units.
The first duplexes were three-bedroom units, with roughly 1,200 square feet each.
Funding for the duplexes came through the Nebraska Department of Economic Development Rural Workforce Housing Fund, the Nebraska Investment Finance Authority and local contributions by First National Bank and Great Western Bank.
The units are rented to families who are within the guidelines of 80% or less of area median income levels.
A 2018 housing study for the North Platte and Lincoln County area found among other things that housing availability was a widely recognized problem, was a key impediment to retaining and attracting employees, and hindered economic development.
In addition, it was noted that there should be an emphasis on creating affordable housing.
The North Sheridan Estates development is one answer to those concerns, and the project is being expanded.
This year two large lots north of the North Sheridan property were cleared of three mobile homes and debris. The plan in 2020 is to build three cottages — 900- to 1,000-square-foot, two-bedroom single-family homes. A fourth cottage will be constructed in another location in the city and all four structures will be sold to first-time homebuyers.
