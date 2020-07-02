Lincoln County Court Appointed Special Advocates founder honored after finishing third term on board

Pat Dannatt carries the moniker of “founding mother” of the Lincoln County Court Appointed Special Advocates.
“I laughed the first time I was called that,” Dannatt said Wednesday afternoon.
The title does have merit, however.
Dannatt was a key figure in the establishing the agency that advocates for abused and neglected children in the county and helps secure permanent homes for them.
She also completed her third three-year term on the agency’s board of directors in February, which is the limit to serve.
Her fellow board members thanked her with a clock and a plant at the start of a regular meeting Wednesday afternoon at the Wells Fargo Advisors office.
While she is no longer on the board, Dannatt plans to maintain a role as an adviser.
“My heart is in this,” Dannatt said, “and I am still going to be somewhat involved.
“We don’t get to hear the (children’s) stories (as board members) because that is privileged information,” Dannatt said. “But once in a while we get a glimpse of something or hear something about how much it has meant to the kids to get out of the environment they were in, and how they are with loving family members now that really want them there.
Her involvement goes back to near the end of her time as news editor of the North Platte Telegraph. She interviewed and wrote a story on a group holding an informational meeting on starting a CASA chapter in Lincoln County.
Those individuals ultimately were unable to get the local agency started.
A friend of Dannatt’s worked with the Dawson County CASA and tried to persuade her to follow through on that attempt in Lincoln County.
“He kept asking me all the time about ‘When are you going to do this?’,” Dannatt said. “Finally one day he came to me and said, ‘This is the time. You need to do this now.’”
The agency started with a small office space inside the building that now is home to the North Platte Kids Academy on South Ash Street.
It started with a small steering committee and grew to a 12-member board with an executive director. It was incorporated as a nonprofit in April 2012.
“There was just room for a desk, a file cabinet and a chair,” Dannatt said of the initial office. “But I am so grateful to have that been allowed that space because it gave us a place to have an identity.”
Jodi Sonneman, the executive director of Lincoln County CASA, said Dannatt is a big reason for the agency’s identity as well. Her spot on the board has not been filled yet, as this week was the agency’s first in-person meeting in months due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“She’s always just been good and constant support,” Sonneman said. “She reaches out into the community and lets people know what’s going on. ...
“She has just been a pivotal influence for CASA.”
