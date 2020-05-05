The six-day Lincoln County Fair remains scheduled to run at the end of July — for now, at least.
Those plans could change over the next weeks or month amid coronavirus pandemic concerns. Social distancing and preventive guidelines could change the way the fair operates, if it is held at all this year.
The uncertainty of how to plan for the event was the main topic at Monday night’s Lincoln County Ag Society meeting. The issue was discussed over a Zoom conference that lasted more than two hours and yielded few clear answers.
“I think it would be nice to have something on (the fair) website that basically says, ‘We are planning on this unless local restrictions prohibit us,” said board member James Vanarsdall.
The event is scheduled to run July 22-27 at the Lincoln County Fairgrounds. The issue is whether public gathering restrictions will be relaxed by that time or at all.
It could result in the fair being held as just a 4-H event with no additional entertainment — an option that some other counties are leaning toward for their fairs.
Board members plan to have a clearer picture of the entertainment aspect at their June 8 meeting.
Decisions on other potential aspects of the event could come a week later.
Kate Marshall, a University of Nebraska Extension educator for 4-H and youth development, said that face-to-face 4-H or extension events are prohibited in the state until June 14, and it’s possible that the deadline will be extended.
She added that around 380 4-H youth competitors have registered for the Lincoln County Fair, a number that is only down by about 15 to 20 individuals from the previous year.
In addition, the Ag Society approved limited test-and-tune practice for the Lincoln County Raceway with the condition that directed health measures are followed.
David Craft, the raceway’s new promoter, told the committee members he would like to hold practices over the next two weekends in which five cars at a time would be allowed on the track for two-hour sessions.
Craft said the participants at the track would be limited to a driver and one crew member for each vehicle with no spectators allowed.
He added that guidelines would be followed, including social distancing and the use of face masks.
The practices would take place during the day.
“It allows the drivers to check out their equipment and be ready, so if and when (competition begins) we have everybody up to speed,”
Craft said.
Drivers would be asked to sign up for time slots for practice times and individuals would be slotted into the practice sessions.
“The reality is that it could be a long time before (racing),” Craft said. “Folks have invested a lot (in their cars) over the winter ... and we had an outpouring — people asking if we could do something. We are going to do what we can to keep people safe while still moving us forward.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.