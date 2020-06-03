The Lincoln County Fair is a go for this summer, but will be closed to the general public because of the coronavirus pandemic.
That is one of the guidelines that the Lincoln County Agriculture Society has adopted for the event July 22-27.
In addition, no vendors or entertainment will be allowed, according to a Lincoln County Ag Society media release Wednesday.
There will also only be 4-H and FFA livestock and exhibit competitions, and only immediate family of competitors can attend.
Livestock shows will also have a different look this year, as the animals will come in and go out of the fair site on the same day. A schedule of the events will be posted on the Lincoln County Extension and Lincoln County Fairgrounds websites soon.
A banner at the top of the Lincoln County Ag Society website stated, “At this time, we plan to move forward with the 4-H and FFA side of fair by taking a new approach to provide a safe way for 4-H’ers to exhibit their livestock and static projects, while complying with the Direct Health Measures set forth by Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts.”
The short statement also stated that people who had already secured fair camping spots can get a full refund or be credited for the spot for next year’s fair.
This story will be updated as more information is available.
