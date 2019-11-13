The North Platte engineering firm led by part-time City Engineer Tom Werblow will assist Lincoln County in overseeing the coming expansion of the 2011 county jail.
County commissioners Tuesday agreed to employ TC Engineering Inc. to “oversee and approve” architectural and construction plans and represent the county’s interests as the 8,500-square-foot addition and an 800-square-foot storage room are built.
Werblow or his associates will “make sure we’re getting what we want,” Deputy County Attorney Joe Wright said before commissioners’ 4-0 approval of the agreement.
TC Engineering will receive $148.40 an hour when Werblow’s specific services are required, with lower hourly rates for work by other staff members. The contract estimates less than $1,000 in other project expenses.
Commission Chairman Joe Hewgley did not participate in Monday’s discussion or vote due to potential professional conflicts of interest.
The County Board tabled a separate architectural services agreement with TreanorHL Inc., the national firm that designed the 163-bed jail. TreanorHL hasn’t yet given final approval to that agreement’s language, Wright said.
Hewgley, leader of his own architectural firm, has had discussions with TreanorHL about serving as its onsite representative as work on the 52-bed addition proceeds.
Limited remodeling of the jail’s current space will also be part of the expansion project, which will add a wing on its northeast. Commissioners have approved issuance of up to $4.7 million in “limited tax county building bonds” for the project.
Also Monday, the County Board again approved a permanent easement with Char-Long-Mar Ltd. to relocate a washed-out segment of West South River Road 0.79 miles to the south.
Wright said a clerical error found in the agreement after commissioners’ initial approval Oct. 21 made a second vote necessary.
The 1-mile stretch of road west of Buffalo Bill Avenue has been closed since May 2015 flooding on the South Platte River.
In other business, commissioners:
» Awarded bids to Nebraska Machinery Co. of $143,500 for a used 2014 Caterpillar bulldozer and $24,820 for a new 7.5-foot-wide disk for the county roads department.
The bulldozer deal included a $10,000 trade-in of a 1965 dozer, Highway Superintendent Carla O’Dell said.
» Opened bids to buy three used motor graders and a used tractor for the roads department, including trade-ins of old equipment. Commissioners delayed awards for a week to let O’Dell and her staff review the bids.
» Approved an “administrative subdivision” allowing Jason and Stephanie Lundvall to officially separate their 3-acre residential site from the rest of their 121-acre agricultural property southwest of Wallace.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.