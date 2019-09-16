Lincoln County’s long-expected expansion to the 2011 county jail got its official green light Monday, though final plans and construction bids won’t be approved for some time.
County commissioners voted 3-0 to proceed with the $4 million to $4.5 million project, which would add about 58 beds to the 163-bed Lincoln County Detention Center through a new northeast wing and limited remodeling.
County Board Chairman Joe Hewgley, a professional architect, abstained to avoid future conflicts of interest should his firm become involved with the project. Commissioner Bill Henry was absent.
“With our (inmate) population exploding the last couple of weeks, it’s pretty timely,” County Sheriff Jerome Kramer said after Monday’s vote.
County officials have said the northeast side of the jail at North Jeffers and Third streets was designed so a new wing could easily be attached when inmate numbers called for it.
Kramer said the 2011 jail, which voters approved in 2008 to replace a much older structure, held 155 inmates the first two weeks of September.
Though that’s short of capacity, he said, the jail is considered “functionally full” when it has 135 inmates or more. The inmate count had dropped below 150 as of Monday morning, he said.
Even so, “we’ve got more females today than we have cells” designed for them, Kramer told commissioners.
Cells for female inmates account for about 30 beds, or 20% of the current space, he said later. A similar number of beds are typically occupied by out-of-county inmates or state or federal prisoners, whose jurisdictions pay Lincoln County to house them.
The federal government “would like to bring a lot” more people in its custody to North Platte, Kramer said.
Bonding agent D.A. Davidson & Cos. has recommended issuing the bonds for the jail expansion in early October, Hewgley said during the County Board meeting.
Andy Forney, Davidson’s vice president, told commissioners Aug. 26 that interest rates for the jail bonds should be 2% or lower.
That means lower repayment costs for property-tax payers for the intended “limited jail obligation bonds,” which require County Board but not voter approval to be issued.
In addition to the new wing, a portion of the jail’s existing space would be remodeled to provide additional “observation cells” for monitoring mentally ill inmates.
Commissioners and Kramer also discussed the need to apply hard lessons learned during the two years it took to build the current jail.
Roche Constructors of Greeley, Colorado, won the $10.65 million low bid to build the jail in August 2009. But its concrete floors had to be repoured and several drains reset during and just after construction. The roof also had to be replaced due to mold problems, among other issues.
Lincoln County and Roche settled a county lawsuit over the jail’s construction shortcomings in May 2014. The agreement allowed the county to keep $273,000 it still owed Roche at that time.
Kramer, who also was sheriff during the construction period, suggested that commissioners require firms bidding on the expansion to also submit lists of their potential subcontractors.
Hewgley agreed, asking Deputy County Attorney Joe Wright to help write the bid specifications to say the project will go to the “lowest responsible bidder” and require bidders to identify potential subcontractors’ bids.
There’s some legal room to go with a slightly higher bid if it means getting the best-regarded firm, Wright said. “Sometimes going with the low bid is not always good, because to get the low bid, they might cut a few corners.”
