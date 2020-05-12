Lincoln County
UNITED STATES PRESIDENTIAL TICKET
Donald J. Trump (R) 6,229
Bill Weld (R) 346
Write-in (R) 75
Joe Biden (D) 1,480
Tulsi Gabbard (D) 108
Bernie Sanders (D) 193
Elizabeth Warren (D) 100
Write-in (D) 146
Max Abramson (L) 1
Dan Behrman (L) 4
Lincoln Chafee (L) 3
Jacob Hornberger (L) 5
Jo Jorgensen (L) 5
Adam Kokesh (L) 4
Write-in (L) 12
SENATORIAL TICKET
United States Senator
Ben Sasse (R) 4,120
Matt Innis (R) 2,627
Write-in (R) 9
Dennis Frank Macek (D) 62
Chris Janicek (D) 794
Larry Marvin (D) 108
Angie Philips (D) 310
Alisha Shelton (D) 289
Daniel M. Wik (D) 92
Andy Stock (D) 131
Write-in (D) 45
Gene Sladek (L) 28
Write-in (L) 3
CONGRESSIONAL TICKET
Representative in Congress—District 3
Larry Lee Scott Bolinger (R) 165
Adrian Smith (R) 5,551
William Elfgren (R) 252
Justin Moran (R) 327
Arron Kowalski (R) 255
Write-in (R) 21
Mark Elworth Jr. (D) 1,692
Write-in (D) 54
Dustin C. Hobbs (L) 29
Write-in (L) 3
COUNTY TICKET
County Commissioner District 1
Joe Hewgley (R) 1,116
Irving P. Hiatt (R) 760
Write-in (R) 9
County Commissioner District 4
Walter W. Johnson (R) 344
Chris Bruns (R) 721
Write-in (R) 5
SCHOOL TICKET
North Platte School Board
Ward 2
Angela R. Blaesi 587
Brooke Luenenborg 642
Pat Cullen 399
Write-in 9
CITY TICKET
Mayor
City of North Platte
Lonnie Parsons 801
Brandon Kelliher 2,245
Andrew D. Lee 995
John Hales 1,350
Larry Lee Britton 168
Dave T. Vigil (withdrawn) 183
Write-in 18
North Platte City Council
Ward 4
Lawrence Ostendorf 320
Tracy Martinez 164
Mark Woods 435
Write-in 3
HOSPITAL TICKET
Gothenburg Hospital District Board
Monty L. Bowman 49
Mike Bacon 41
Helen Cool 49
Write-in 3
Sutherland Hospital District Board
Annette Kennedy 490
Write-in 28
Arnold Hospital District Board
Heather Furne 14
John R. Phillips 12
Write-in 0
