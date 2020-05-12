Lincoln County

UNITED STATES PRESIDENTIAL TICKET

Donald J. Trump (R) 6,229

Bill Weld (R) 346

Write-in (R) 75

Joe Biden (D) 1,480

Tulsi Gabbard (D) 108

Bernie Sanders (D) 193

Elizabeth Warren (D) 100

Write-in (D) 146

Max Abramson (L) 1

Dan Behrman (L) 4

Lincoln Chafee (L) 3

Jacob Hornberger (L) 5

Jo Jorgensen (L) 5

Adam Kokesh (L) 4

Write-in (L) 12

SENATORIAL TICKET

United States Senator

Ben Sasse (R) 4,120

Matt Innis (R) 2,627

Write-in (R) 9

Dennis Frank Macek (D) 62

Chris Janicek (D) 794

Larry Marvin (D) 108

Angie Philips (D) 310

Alisha Shelton (D) 289

Daniel M. Wik (D) 92

Andy Stock (D) 131

Write-in (D) 45

Gene Sladek (L) 28

Write-in (L) 3

CONGRESSIONAL TICKET

Representative in Congress—District 3

Larry Lee Scott Bolinger (R) 165

Adrian Smith (R) 5,551

William Elfgren (R) 252

Justin Moran (R) 327

Arron Kowalski (R) 255

Write-in (R) 21

Mark Elworth Jr. (D) 1,692

Write-in (D) 54

Dustin C. Hobbs (L) 29

Write-in (L) 3

COUNTY TICKET

County Commissioner District 1

Joe Hewgley (R) 1,116

Irving P. Hiatt (R) 760

Write-in (R) 9

County Commissioner District 4

Walter W. Johnson (R) 344

Chris Bruns (R) 721

Write-in (R) 5

SCHOOL TICKET

North Platte School Board

Ward 2

Angela R. Blaesi 587

Brooke Luenenborg 642

Pat Cullen 399

Write-in 9

CITY TICKET

Mayor

City of North Platte

Lonnie Parsons 801

Brandon Kelliher 2,245

Andrew D. Lee 995

John Hales 1,350

Larry Lee Britton 168

Dave T. Vigil (withdrawn) 183

Write-in 18

North Platte City Council

Ward 4

Lawrence Ostendorf 320

Tracy Martinez 164

Mark Woods 435

Write-in 3

HOSPITAL TICKET

Gothenburg Hospital District Board

Monty L. Bowman 49

Mike Bacon 41

Helen Cool 49

Write-in 3

Sutherland Hospital District Board

Annette Kennedy 490

Write-in 28

Arnold Hospital District Board

Heather Furne 14

John R. Phillips 12

Write-in 0

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.