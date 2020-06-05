A new COVID-19 case has been confirmed by lab tests in Lincoln County.
The patient is a woman in her 50s, said Brandi Lemon of the West Central District Health Department Thursday during a Zoom call that was streamed on Facebook. Lemon said the department was still gathering information on the case.
That would bring the total number of cases in the WCDHD service area to 49 — 48 in Lincoln County and one in Thomas County. Of those, two died and 44 have recovered, according to the COVID-19 dashboard on the department’s website, wcdhd.org. One person remains hospitalized.
Also in Thursday’s update, Megan McGown, marketing manager for Great Plains Health, said the hospital will roll out a new visitors policy on Monday. Details are yet to be announced, although she said visitation will remain limited, with rules including screening and wearing masks.
