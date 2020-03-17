The Lincoln County Republican Party has endorsed challenger Matt Innis over GOP incumbent U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse in the May 12 primary election.
A resolution passed at Sunday’s party convention praised Innis for “having expressed strong support of our Republican President, Donald Trump, and a commitment to maintaining an active and ongoing conversation with the citizens of the state of Nebraska,” outgoing county Chairman Ryan Sellers said in a press release.
Innis, of Crete, is a former Lancaster County Republican Party chairman. Sasse, a former Midland University president from Fremont, is seeking a second six-year term.
Seven Democrats are running in the May primary to oppose the GOP winner in the Nov. 3 general election. Gene Siadek of Omaha is unopposed for the Libertarian Party nomination.
County GOP convention delegates elected Ed Rieker, Thomas Hagert, Thomas Hagert II, Kerrin Tallmon, Mitchell Murphy, Carol Friesen, Donna Tryon, Kelle Dikeman and Jeff Rosenthal as delegates to the state convention.
Alternate convention delegates are Vern Friesen, Cynthia Huntsman, Mark Woods and Jolene Catlett.
Carol Friesen was elected to succeed Sellers as county chairwoman. Delegates elected Sellers vice chairman, Peggy Orr secretary and Catlett treasurer.
Tallmon was elected state GOP committeewoman and Hagert II state committeeman.
