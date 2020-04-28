Nebraska COVID-19 cases, by the numbers
|Total number of positive cases
|Total number of people tested
|Deaths due to COVID-19
|3,360
|23,798
|56
Lincoln County COVID-19 cases, by the numbers
|Total number of positive cases
|Total number of people tested
|Deaths due to COVID-19
|22
|551
|2
A second person has died with COVID-19 in North Platte, the West Central District Health Department said in a news release late Tuesday.
The woman was in her 60s, was hospitalized and suffered serious underlying health conditions, the release said.
“Our sincerest sympathies goes out to the family,” said Shannon Vanderheiden, executive director of WCDHD.
Two additional cases of COVID-19 were also ID’d Tuesday, the release said. The two new cases are a female in her 50s and a male in his 30s. Both are self-isolating at home.
The health department has tested 551 people in Lincoln Count, 22 have been positive. Five are travel-related, six are community spread, nine are due to close contact with other COVID-19 patients and two are under investigation. Sixteen patients have recovered, four are currently self-isolating and two have died, the release said.
All 22 cases are in Lincoln County. The health department encompasses five other counties: Logan, McPherson, Thomas, Hooker and Arthur. A total of 11 people have been tested from those three counties, with no positives to date.
Statewide, there are 3,374 positive COVID-19 IDs and 55 deaths, according to the latest numbers at the Department of Health and Human Services website. Statewide, 23,798 people have been tested.
