A one vehicle roll-over wreck resulted in minor injuries. It happened around 6:30 Saturday evening on the second turn west of Wildlife Road on North River Road outside of North Platte.
Lincoln County Sheriff’s deputies on the scene said that the male driver lost control while he was driving east on North River Road where the road took a sharp turn, causing the car to lose control and roll onto its side into a ditch.
Deputies said the man reported soreness and was taken to Great Plains Health by ambulance with possible minor injuries.