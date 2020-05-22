An early morning pursuit Friday led to a fire at City Discount Liquors, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office.
At 2:40 a.m., a deputy attempted to stop a vehicle near the intersection of 11th Street and Augusta Avenue. The vehicle, driven by 27-year-old William Butrick of North Platte, failed to stop and a pursuit began, according to the Sheriff's Office.
The pursuit lead eastbound on Ninth Street, where Butrick lost control of the vehicle at the intersection of Ninth and Jeffers streets. The vehicle struck a light pole and the City Discount Liquor building, bursting into flames, according to the Sheriff's Office. Butrick was injured and ejected from the accident.
The North Platte Fire and Rescue put out the fire, which had spread to City Discount Liquor building and caused damage. Butrick was transported to Great Plains Health, where he remained for non-life threatening injuries. Drugs and alcohol are suspected and multiple charges are pending. The investigation of this case is ongoing, according to the Sheriff's Office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.