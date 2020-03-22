It’ll take two months for monthly North Platte sales tax and Lincoln County lodging tax figures to reflect the impact of lower visitor traffic due to the COVID-19 crisis.
January figures released last week by the Nebraska Department of Revenue showed Lincoln County’s lodging tax netted $39,600, up 2.3% from the same month in 2019. Total 2019 lodging taxes fell 2.1% over 2018.
North Platte’s net January sales taxes of $568,556, by contrast, were 4% lower than the same month last year. Sales tax collections for all of 2019 were 3.2% higher than the previous year.
The city collects a 1.5% sales tax on top of the 6% state tax. The state collects a 5% lodging tax on hotel and motel rooms, with the first 4% returned to counties that charge lodging taxes.
North Platte charges and collects a 2% “occupation tax” on hotel and motel rooms that isn’t reflected in the state’s figures.
— Todd von Kampen
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.