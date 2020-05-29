Lincoln County Youth Leaders will kick off the “Speak Out Loud” summer program on a Zoom call at 10 a.m. June 4.
“Speak Out Loud” is a free program open to all Lincoln County students entering sixth through 12th grades. This summer LCYL will focus on media production with a substance abuse prevention message, according to a press release from Community Connections, which sponsors the youth leadership program.
Students will learn how to create and produce their own media. The summer program attendees will learn how to create effective social and print media. They will also learn how to write scripts for radio and video public service announcements and podcasts. Finally, they will learn how to conduct media interviews and be comfortable in front of the camera.
Meetings will be every Tuesday and Thursday at 10 a.m. via Zoom. All media created during the “Speak Out Loud” summer program will be used during the Lincoln County Youth Leaders’ 2020-21 school year.
LCYL has lined up five guest educators. KNOP’s Jace and Holly Barraclough will educate youth leaders on how to conduct effective media interviews and podcasts. They will also offer tips on how to be comfortable in front of the camera. Tyler Cronin and Melissa Mitchell, from the North Platte Community Playhouse will teach youths how to be effective on social media and create print media. Ritch Galvan, Mid-Plains Community College’s theater instructor, will conduct an actors workshop.
Registration is open online at communityconnectionslc.org.
Parents may also contact Wendi Stover at yl@communityconnectionslc.org or 308-539-3426. All meetings will be conducted via Zoom until social distancing protocols are changed.
Students must provide a good email address to receive the Zoom link.
