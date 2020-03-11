As of Wednesday, Linden Court Nursing Home is among one of many nursing homes in the country restricting visitors due to the novel coronavirus, according to administrator Nolan Gurnsey.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that even before COVID-19 is identified in a community, long-term care facilities implement aggressive visitor restrictions and enforce sick-leave policies for health care professionals.
Because of the recent COVID-19 diagnoses in the state “and the uncertainty of how widespread it may be in Nebraska, we are not allowing visitors at our facility until further notice,” Gurnsey said in a press release.
The press release suggested that family members may interact with residents by phone, email, text or Skype.
In addition to restricting visitors, precautions are being taken with staff members.
“We’ll be screening team members for symptoms at the beginning of each shift,” Gurnsey said.
Information from infections in China indicates that older adults and people with chronic medical conditions like heart disease, diabetes and lung disease are at higher risk of developing serious illness from COVID-19, according to the CDC.
