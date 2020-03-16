Cozad
Schools closed through March 27.
Gothenburg
School closed from March 19 through March 27.
Lexington
Schools closed until further notice.
McCook
Schools closed through March 22.
North Platte
North Platte Public Schools closed through March 23.
North Platte Catholic Schools closed through March 23.
Mid Plains Community College classes canceled through March 28.
Ogallala
Schools closed through March 20.
Paxton
Schools closed through March 23.
Sutherland
Closed through March 27.
