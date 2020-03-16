Cozad

Schools closed through March 27.

Gothenburg

School closed from March 19 through March 27.

Lexington

Schools closed until further notice.

McCook

Schools closed through March 22.

North Platte

North Platte Public Schools closed through March 23.

North Platte Catholic Schools closed through March 23.

Mid Plains Community College classes canceled through March 28.

Ogallala

Schools closed through March 20.

Paxton

Schools closed through March 23.

Sutherland

Closed through March 27.

