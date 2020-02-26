Law enforcement officials are releasing few new details on an officer-related fatal shooting that happened in Custer County Monday night at the end of a daylong standoff.
Troop D Capt. Tyler Schmidt of the Nebraska State Patrol said Tuesday that the identity of the trooper involved in the shooting is not being released due to the investigation.
Schmidt also would not comment on how many shots were fired or where the man, Print Zutavern, 28, was hit.
Zutavern was transported to Great Plains Health in North Platte, where he died Monday night.
State Patrol officials from Troop C are investigating the incident, which occurred at a residence off Dunning Road, about 15 miles north of Arnold. Troop C is acting at the direction of the Custer County Attorney’s Office.
Schmidt spoke with the media at the Troop D office in North Platte. He was joined by State Patrol Col. John Bolduc and Custer County Sheriff Dan Osmond.
