The application deadline has been extended to Feb. 14 for those interested in a scholarship for starting or growing a successful agritourism, ecotourism or adventure travel business in Lincoln County.
The North Platte/Lincoln County Vistors Bureau is offering two scholarships for up to $400 to go toward the venture.
The cost will help defray costs for Lincoln County entrepreneurs attending the Nebraska Commission AgriTourism and Adventure Travel Workshop on Feb. 25-27 at the Lied Lodge and Conference Center in Nebraska City.
Those interested in the scholarship must complete an application and include up to three typed pages of information with answers to the following:
» A statement of financial need.
» The number of years they have attended the (former) Nebraska Agri/Eco Tourism Workshop.
» A statement explaining existing or future tourism organization/business.
» A statement explaining how attending the Nebraska Agritourism and Adventure Travel Workshop will benefit them and/or their organization/business.
In addition, applicants agree to provide a written summary to the North Platte/Lincoln County Visitors Bureau detailing what they learned at the workshop and how their tourism business/organization will be a benefit.
Conference information and registration can be found online at visitnebraska.com/industry-events/agritourism-adventure-travel-workshop.
The scholarship guidelines and application can be downloaded at visitnorthplatte.com.
Completed scholarship application must be postmarked back to the visitors bureau by Feb. 14.
